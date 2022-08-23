National

ED books Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Last week, the CBI had carried out searches at 31 places, including Sisodia’s residence and the premises of some bureaucrats.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

Last week, the CBI had carried out searches at 31 places, including Sisodia’s residence and the premises of some bureaucrats that include Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.

Further details awaited.

