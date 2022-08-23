DME invites applications for PG, diploma courses: Check details

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has invited applications for postgraduate degree or diploma courses under the management quota by the Director of Medical Education.

The online application form is available on the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org. The forms should be submitted by August 29. The date for the rank list, counselling schedule, closure of admission, and commencement of courses will be notified soon.

The information bulletin for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2022 has been issued by the National Board of Examination. The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said that incomplete applications will be rejected. The candidates are advised to submit only one online application form. If the candidates submit more than one online application form, their candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates should send their filled-in online application form along with all the enclosures in an A4 size cloth lined cover. The applications should be checked before submitting to ensure that all the information given is correct. The template with the requisite details should be printed and pasted on the cover. The Application Registration Number will be assigned by the Selection Committee on receipt of the filled-in online applications, an advisory from the Directorate of Medical Education said.