‘Tell me where to come’, Sisodia on lookout notice

NEW DELHI: Reacting over the lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said, “I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come.”

“All your raids have failed. Nothing has been found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can’t find you?,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the morning, the CBI issued look out circular (LOC) against 13 accused including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is among the 13 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.