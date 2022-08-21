Amid backlash, Zomato withdraws Hrithik advertisement

BHOPAL: Amid a row, online food delivery firm Zomato has withdrawn the advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan and apologised while clarifying that the “Mahakal” reference was for a restaurant and it didn’t mean the Ujjain-based temple.
Two priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh had objected to the advertisement claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments and demanded its withdrawal.
