Amid backlash, Zomato withdraws Hrithik advertisement

Two priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh had objected to the advertisement claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments and demanded its withdrawal.
BHOPAL: Amid a row, online food delivery firm Zomato has withdrawn the advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan and apologised while clarifying that the “Mahakal” reference was for a restaurant and it didn’t mean the Ujjain-based temple.

