Kerala Assembly’s 10-day session from August 22

KERALA: A ten-day session of the Kerala assembly will begin on Monday and bills to replace 11 ordinances which have lapsed are on the agenda of the state government.

Kerala Speaker MB Rajesh said an early session has been convened as 11 ordinances had lapsed.

"Due to the extraordinary situation created by an inability to promulgate certain ordinances, we're conducting an early session," he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan earlier this month refused to give his assent to 11 ordinances that lapsed without studying them in detail.

The Governor had said he was against the "ordinance raj" as it was against the very spirit of democracy.

He said he will not give assent to re-promulgation of these ordinances without going through them in detail.