CBI raids residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times.