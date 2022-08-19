4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

BORIVALI: A four-storey building collapsed in the Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday.

The Fire Brigade officials informed that the incident took place in the Gitanjali building.

Further details into the incident are awaited. Earlier on June 27, another similar incident happened where a four-storey building collapsed in the Naik Nagar area of Mumbai's Kurla.

The incident claimed at least 19 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Rs 50,000 each was announced for the injured.