The kit would help in early detection.
The kit would help in early detection.Representative image
National

1st indigenous monkeypox test kit released

Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood.
Dt Next Bureau

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday.

Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood.

The Transasia-Erba monkeypox RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive, but an easy-to-use test with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.

The kit would help in early detection.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

test kit
Monkeypox
first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit
1st indigenous monkeypox test kit
monkeypox test kit

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in