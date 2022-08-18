Jaishankar offers prayers at Hindu temple in Thailand

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting, offered prayers at the Devasthana at Bangkok on Thursday morning.

India and Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Underlining the shared religious and cultural traditions between both countries, the EAM said he received the blessings of Phra Maharajaguru Vidhi.

"Offered prayers this morning at the Devasthana of Bangkok. Received the blessings of Phra Maharajaguru Vidhi. Underlines our shared religious and cultural traditions," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet.