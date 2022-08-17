Representative image
Govt mulls adoption of common chargers

A decision in this regard was taken after an hour-long meeting with stakeholders, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh here.
NEW DELHI: In a bid to address e-waste and provide relief to consumers, the government on Wednesday said it will set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers for mobiles and all portable electronic devices.

Stakeholders felt there is a need to evaluate the impact as India is a manufacturer and exporter of chargers to many countries.

