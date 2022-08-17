Govt mulls adoption of common chargers

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address e-waste and provide relief to consumers, the government on Wednesday said it will set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers for mobiles and all portable electronic devices.

A decision in this regard was taken after an hour-long meeting with stakeholders, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh here.

Stakeholders felt there is a need to evaluate the impact as India is a manufacturer and exporter of chargers to many countries.