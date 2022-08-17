Gadkari, Chouhan out; Yeddi, Vanathi, Fadnavis in BJP board

All parliamentary board members, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, automatically become part of the CEC, which has some additional members as well.

The other new board members are K Laxman, Sudha Yadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya, three old party faithfuls but considered political lightweights, besides Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a tribal leader from Assam.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh is an ex-officio member of the both bodies.