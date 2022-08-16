National

Vice President Dhankhar calls on President Murmu

PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The vice president's wife Sudesh Dhankhar was also present.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

Earlier this morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

