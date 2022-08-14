“Will honour Jhunjhunwala’s legacy”; Akasa’s condolence message

NEW DELHI: India’s newest airline Akasa Air expressed its condolences for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s untimely demise and said the airline will honour his legacy.

Besides, the airline thanked the departed soul for putting in trust and faith in the company.

Ace stock market investor and owner of India’s newest airline Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” the airline said in its condolence message.