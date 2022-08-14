Prez Murmu's I-Day address: Youth need to make great sacrifices

CHENNAI: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Monday, the nation's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu delivered her maiden Presidential address to all the Indians.
She said harmony and unity are the seminal features of independence. Murmu appreciated India's effort in keeping ahead of all the world powers in vaccine development, distribution and administering record number of doses in a relatively shorter time. She expressed joy on the sight of people hoisting flags atop their residences.
Murmu, who took office on July 25, is the first ever tribal and the second ever woman to take up the highest constitutional office.
Here are some of the major points from her address:-
• I salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for our freedom
• Tribal heroes are our nation's driving force. I welcome the announcement of National Tribal's Day on November 15.
• We need to take a vow to realise our freedom fighters' dream by 2047.
• I am really happy and proud that our nation has excelled the world powers in vaccine development, distribution, and administering a record number of doses in a relatively shorter time.
• India has put up a great effort to make a quick economic recovery after the Covid-induced economic stress to become one of the fastest growing economies.
• Indians need to sustain Nature's gifts to protect our environment
• I call upon the youth to make great sacrifices to safeguard our nation
• Proud of the women athletes who have put up a stellar show in the Commonwealth games. Women of India, in general, have taken big strides forward by overcoming obstacles.
• Harmony and unity are the seminal features of independence
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android