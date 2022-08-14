Prez Murmu's I-Day address: Youth need to make great sacrifices

Here are some of the major points from her address:-



• I salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for our freedom



• Tribal heroes are our nation's driving force. I welcome the announcement of National Tribal's Day on November 15.



• We need to take a vow to realise our freedom fighters' dream by 2047.



• I am really happy and proud that our nation has excelled the world powers in vaccine development, distribution, and administering a record number of doses in a relatively shorter time.



• India has put up a great effort to make a quick economic recovery after the Covid-induced economic stress to become one of the fastest growing economies.



• Indians need to sustain Nature's gifts to protect our environment



• I call upon the youth to make great sacrifices to safeguard our nation



• Proud of the women athletes who have put up a stellar show in the Commonwealth games. Women of India, in general, have taken big strides forward by overcoming obstacles.



• Harmony and unity are the seminal features of independence