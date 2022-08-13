Tales of soldiers’ valour to be in school books

NEW DELHI: The education ministry will work with the defence ministry to include tales of valour of India’s soldiers in the last 75 years into school curriculum and textbooks, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. “To strengthen the sense of ‘responsibility towards the nation’ from an early age, the educ a tion ministry in consultation with defence ministry will also work to include the valour of our soldiers into the school curriculum and our textbooks,” Pradhan said.