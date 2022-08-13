Modi interacts with medal winners of CWG 2022 at his residence

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with all medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence on Saturday.

This is the first time the Prime Minister physically interacted with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham. Earlier PM Modi had hosted the contingent of medal winners of Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

PM Modi had already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had turned to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Indian athletes after they bagged medals at the event. PM Modi also sent his wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium.

From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

