CBI arrests revenue dept official in Jammu in bribery case

JAMMU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested a Revenue Department Official in Jammu in a bribery case. According to the CBI, a case was registered on complaint against Ajay Kumar, Girdawar (Revenue Department Official equivalent to Kanungo) Miran Sahib, Jammu on the allegations of demanding bribe.

It was alleged that Kumar demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing fard in respect of land owned by him. It was further alleged that the bribe amount was to be paid in two installments of Rs 25,000 each. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. Cash of Rs 2 lakh (approx) was recovered during searches, said the probing agency.

Kumar has been produced before the CBI special court, Jammu on Saturday.