Tharoor to be honoured with Chevalier award

NEW DELHI: With senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor set to be conferred with France’s highest civilian award Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur, a host of party leaders congratulated him on the prestigious honour. The French government is honouring him for his writings and speeches and French Ambassador here Emmanuel Lenain has written to Tharoor informing him about the award.

