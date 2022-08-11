Chidambaram hits back at Modi for black magic jibe

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his black magic jibe against the Congress party.
“The Prime Minister said that those who wear black clothes will never gain public trust,” said Chidabaram, taking to Twitter to criticise him for his remark that the Congress party was engaging in black magic.
Invoking ‘Thanthai’ Periyar to counter the PM’s statement, Chidambaram tweeted, “EVR Periyar wore a black shirt all his life and earned the eternal trust of the people of Tamil Nadu (except those who believed in Sanatana Dharma).”
The Prime Minister had called out the Congress party for wearing black shirts to the Parliament during the just concluded monsoon session.
Understandably, Chidambaram did not restrict his social media critique to the black magic reference. The senior Congress leader also lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the deterioration in law and order in the national capital.
Stating that Law and Order in Delhi and the Delhi police are under the watch of the central government, Chidambaram said, “Delhi registered 1,100 cases of rape in the 196 days of this year upto July 15. That is over 5 cases a day! Cases of molestation, kidnapping of women and cruelty by husbands have also increased in 2022 over 2021. Dowry deaths are constant.”
Chidambaram, who had been the union home minister during the previous UPA tenure, tweeted, “What excuses will the BJP give for the alarmingly deteriorating crime situation in the capital of the country?”
