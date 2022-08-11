Chidambaram hits back at Modi for black magic jibe

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his black magic jibe against the Congress party.

“The Prime Minister said that those who wear black clothes will never gain public trust,” said Chidabaram, taking to Twitter to criticise him for his remark that the Congress party was engaging in black magic.

Invoking ‘Thanthai’ Periyar to counter the PM’s statement, Chidambaram tweeted, “EVR Periyar wore a black shirt all his life and earned the eternal trust of the people of Tamil Nadu (except those who believed in Sanatana Dharma).”