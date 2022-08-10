Back as CM, Nitish says BJP should worry about LS 2024

PATNA: Nitish Kumar on Wednesday was sworn in as Bihar’s Chief Minister a day after quitting – ostensibly over a row with coalition partner BJP – and will now govern in alliance with his former rivals in RJD and Congress.

His deputy and RJD’s leader Tejashwi Yadav was the only other minister sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan, in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan here as lists of ministers to be nominated by parties in the coalition and their berths were yet to be finalised.

Kumar who heads the JD(U) took oath for a record eighth time, as head of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) which it had dumped in 2015, to join hands with the BJP. The change effected by the wily leader, has in the eyes of many analysts potentially pitted him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, soon after the swearing in ceremony, Kumar while dismissing rumours that he may now eye the Prime Ministerial race in the next general election, asserted the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre does need to “worry” about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “They should remember 2014 (when BJP stormed to power at the centre) is past. They need to worry (‘chinta karni chahiye’) about 2024,” Kumar said.

"We received no invitation. We would have, in any case, not liked to witness formation of a government which has been installed after betraying the people of Bihar, who voted for the NDA in the last assembly polls," BJP leader Sushil Modi told a press conference, adding that it was "an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stuck to his promise of backing Kumar for another term, despite the JD(U)'s poor performance."

Grand alliance has strengthened democracy: CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the revival of the grand alliance in Bihar strengthened secular and democratic forces in the country. Stalin said on his Twitter handle: “Heartiest wishes to Thiru @NitishKumar and my brother @yadavtejashwi on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively.” “The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country,” he said. The ruling DMK had said on August 9 that its president Stalin’s vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.