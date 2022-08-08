Truck hits Samajwadi Party leader's car, drags it for 500 m in UP

MAINPURI: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had a close shave on Sunday when a truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when SP district president Devendra Singh Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road.

He was alone in the car during the incident.