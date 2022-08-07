ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota

Founder and CEO, science and tech incubator Space Kidz India, Dr Srimathy Kesan said this launch is to mark the 75th year of independence and to bring the focus that girls should be encouraged. "Extremely privileged to be here, hardly people get this opportunity. We are launching our SSLV Satellite which was built by girls students and is a dream for millions," Dr Kesan said.

"A total of 750 girl students have made 75 payloads which have been put in a Satellite to be launched today. We wanted to make this 75th year of independence a remarkable one and bring the focus towards girl children," she added. The ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the new launch vehicle of ISRO i.e.

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was carried out on March 14, 2022, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 1205 hrs. All the propulsion parameters during the test are found satisfactory and closely matching with the predictions.

SS1 motor is a three-segmented solid propulsion stage incorporating many new technologies and innovative processes which include a bond-free joint between the segments, high power electromechanical actuator with digital control electronics, optimized ignitor and simultaneous propellant casting of all segments, which have been successfully validated in the ground test.

The successful test of the solid booster stage has given sufficient confidence to proceed with the first developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D1) which is scheduled for May 2022. The remaining stages of SSLV i.e. SS2 & SS3 stages have successfully undergone necessary ground tests and are ready for integration.