CUET-UG: Phase II exam dates out, new admit card to be issued soon

"...It has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between August 24 to 28, and a fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," Kumar tweeted.

The decision of the National Testing Agency came following the requests from 15,811 candidates--after the agency gave options to them to choose a date other than August 12 to 14 that suits them following the earlier postponement of the phase II exam.