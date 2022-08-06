UGC, Education Ministry reviews CUET arrangements at test centres

"Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students in some of the centres of CUET, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some of the centres failed to comply with the laid down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously and strict action will be taken against those centres to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in future," said NTA.

"The grievances of affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students," it added.

Meanwhile, CUET-UG was postponed at a total of 50 examination centres on Friday.

According to the National Testing Agency, while 20 have been postponed from the first shift, 30 have been postponed from the second.

The development comes after some centres reported technical issues.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the decision of postponement has been taken," said an official statement. "NTA is committed to ensuring smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," it added.