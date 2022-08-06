Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain's wife in PMLA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a money laundering case.

The court noted that while granting bail noted that she was not arrested during the investigation.

Meanwhile, Satyender Jain also withdrew his interim bail application. He earlier moved an interim bail on medical grounds.

Today his lawyer stated that Satyender Jain is getting discharged from the hospital, and they wish to withdraw the application for interim bail.