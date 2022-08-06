Compulsory voting not practical in India: MoS

NEW DELHI: A private member’s Bill proposing compulsory voting was withdrawn on Friday after the government made it clear that it is not practical to implement its provisions. Janardhan Singh ‘Sigriwal’ (BJP) had introduced it as private member’s bill in 2019 in Lok Sabha and stressed that such a law will make democracy more participatory and check the use of black money. Minister of State for Law and Justice, S P Singh Baghel, said it was not practical to penalise people for not excercising their franchise.