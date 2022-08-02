Ruchira Kamboj arrives in NY to take charge as India’s new UN envoy

United Nations: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has arrived here to take charge as India's new Permanent Representative at the United Nations, the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.

"Just in, as PR- designate to the @UN. Wonderful today to meet all my Ambassador friends in the Security Council. It is my deepest honour to serve my country in this new position. #India," Ruchira Kamboj tweeted on Monday.

Ruchira Kamboj's predecessor Ambassador T S Tirumurti replied to her tweeted, "Congratulations and all good wishes for your success Ruchira! @IndiaUNNewYork."