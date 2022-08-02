History of Monkeypox cases in India: Details inside

CHENNAI: Eight cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in India and a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said on Tuesday.

Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare said. Airport and port health officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and undertake rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers.

1) India's first case was reported in Kerala on July 15, by a man who returned from the UAE to Kerala.

2) The second case in Kerala was reported on July 19 after a man who returned from the UAE tested positive.

3) India's third case was confirmed in Kerala as a 35-year-old UAE returnee reported positive on July 22.

4) The fourth and Delhi's first case of monkeypox, was a 34-year-old man contracting the virus on July 24. The man, however, had no history of travel.

5) Fifth case in India was reported on July 27. The suspected case of Monkeypox is a 47-year-old woman. The travel history of the patient is yet to be confirmed.

6) India reported it sixth case of monkeypox on August 1, as Nigerian national in Delhi was reported positive. The man has no recent history of foreign travel. Notably, the sixth case of monkeypox in the country comes on the same day India reported its first case of monkeypox death.

7) The 30-year-old who returned from UAE at Kozhikode, Kerala on July 27 reported positive on August 2, and is the seventh reported monkeypox case in India.

8) The eighth reported case in India was reported few hours ago after a 35-year-old foreigner in Delhi with no recent history of travel tested positive.