Delhi’s 1st monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital

NEW DELHI: Delhi's first patient of monkeypox has been discharged from the LNJP hospital after recovering from the infection.

The patient was discharged on Monday night after showing the sign of recovery.

Talking to IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital said, "We have discharged the patient which was the first case of monkeypox in the capital city. The man recovered total in 25 days."

Dr Kumar said that it is an achievement for the hospital. "I want to congratulate the team of our doctors involved in the treatment of monkeypox infection. They worked hard day and night and the patient got cured," he said.