Bank holidays in August 2022: Details here

Here is the list of bank holidays for the month of August 2022.
CHENNAI: According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, banks will be closed for 18 days, including six leaves on weekends.

Holidays, include gazette, statutory holidays, regional holidays, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays of August.

The dates as per RBI are August 1,7,8,9,11,12,13,14,15,16,18,19,20,21,27,28,29,31.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The central bank has directed its customers to check the working days with banks and work their schedule accordingly.

