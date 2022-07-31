One from TN dies in flash flood at Kerala falls

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls -- a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district -- due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.

A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not.