One from TN dies in flash flood at Kerala falls

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls -- a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district -- due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.
A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not.
