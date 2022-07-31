National

One from TN dies in flash flood at Kerala falls

A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

KOLLAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls -- a popular tourist attraction in this southern Kerala district -- due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.

A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

One from TN dies
flash flood at Kerala falls
flash flood
Kerala falls

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in