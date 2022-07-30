National

Rajnath Singh calls on President Murmu

''A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today,'' he tweeted along with a photo of the meeting.
Rajnath Singh with Prez Murmu
Rajnath Singh with Prez MurmuTwitter
PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''A courtesy call on the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today,'' he tweeted along with a photo of the meeting.

The President is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rajnath Singh
Murmu
Rajnath Singh calls on President Murmu
President Murmu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in