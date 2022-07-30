Court directs to install CCTV at superintendent's room in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court recently directed the Director General (DG) of Prison Tihar to install CCTV cameras in the rooms of Jail Superintendents and Deputy Jail superintendents.

The court has also directed the DG to file the compliance report. While directing DG prison the court observed "Installation of CCTV Cameras in offices of Superintendent /Deputy Superintendent in Jails would rather dispel any false allegations against jail officials. It will further reflect transparency in the functioning of these offices."

This direction has been passed in view of allegations of the beating of an inmate in the room of the deputy jail superintendent on March 27, 2022. Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri of Saket Court said, "I direct DG, Prisons, Tihar Jail to get installed CCTV cameras inside offices of Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent and to preserve CCTV recording as done for other parts of the jail as per rules/procedures."

The court rejected the submission made in a report filed by jail authorities regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in the room/office of the Superintendent /Deputy Superintendent is often used to host dignitaries/visitors including Judicial Officers (Jail Visiting Judges) and Senior Officers of the government/ other external agencies who visit the Jails and have a meeting with the officials of the Jail.

It was further mentioned that Legal Interviews of inmates/interviews of Foreign inmate with their consulates, interrogation of the inmate by police officers with prior approval of Learned Trial Court etc. are also conducted in the rooms of the Deputy Superintendent/Superintendent.

It was also further mentioned that similarly, the room of the Deputy Superintendent (Internal) is also used for several other purposes like meeting with the NGOs, visit of Secretaries of Legal Service Authority, visit of celebrities/invitees as chief guests of various functions to boost the morale of inmates and also occupied for several cultural/spiritual programs in Jails.

It was mentioned that in light of such facts, it is opined that installing CCTV cameras in rooms of Superintendent/Deputy Superintendent would not be advisable. The court said allegations of beating of accused Monu in jail have surfaced twice in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of the concerned Jail.

In some other cases also, similar allegations have come to notice of this court. "If dignitaries/Judges/ senior government officers visit Jail and offices of Superintendent /Deputy Superintendent are used to host them, this cannot be a reason not to install CCTV cameras inside such offices.