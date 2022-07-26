NDA VP runner Dhankhar withdraws from SC chamber allotment process

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday said Jagdeep Dhankhar, National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for vice presidency, has withdrawn from the process of seeking a chamber on the Supreme Court premises, as a lawyer.

In a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, SCBA President Vikas Singh said keeping the interest of the bar at heart, Dhankhar has conveyed his wish to voluntarily withdraw from the process of chamber allotment so that other lawyers in need of a chamber may be allotted the same. "In view of the above, you are requested to kindly exclude the name of Jagdeep Dhankar from the list and re-work the same accordingly," he said the letter.

Name of senior advocate Dhankhar, the former Governor of West Bengal, was mentioned on the chamber allotment list issued vide notice on July 19.

On Monday, an issue connected with chambers allotment came up before the apex court and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud recalled how he occupied a small 120 square feet chamber in Mumbai when he was an Additional Solicitor General. Several lawyers raised objections against twin-sharing allotment of chambers on the apex court premises.

A bench headed by Justice Chandrachud permitted the advocates to submit a representation before a judges' committee, which is overseeing the process.