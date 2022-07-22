Murmu's victory to be written in gold in India's history: Piyush

The Prime Minister said Droupadi Murmu's life motivates every Indian.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MLAs who supported her candidature cutting across party lines.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

"I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy," he added.

Murmu already has 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, told the media that Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.