Draupadi Murmu, first tribal woman, is India’s 15th President

CHENNAI: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu crosses the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting and is set to become the 15th President of the country.

Murmu's victory has set the record for India's first-ever tribal, second-ever woman president.

PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha announced, "So, upto this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062."

As Ramnath Kovind's five-year tenure comes to an end, Murmu is set to replace him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present.