CBSE Class 10 board exam results declared, 94% students pass exam

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the much-awaited results for the Class 10 board examination which was conducted from 26 April to 24 May 2022.

The results are now available for students to download on CBSE official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in or cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage was 94 % and girls outperformed boys by 1.41 %.

Earlier today, CBSE announced the Class 12 examination results with the Trivandrum region securing first place by getting a pass percentage of 98.83%. The overall pass percentage was 92.71 %.

The examination results for this year are based on the exams of two terms and the weightage for Term 1 would be 30% and for Term 2, it would be 70%.

CBSE will also provide facilities to students as provided in earlier years of getting marks verified, obtaining photocopy, and the re-evaluation. In this regard, a notice would be issued separately.