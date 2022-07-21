Murmu vs Sinha: The math behind Presidential polls

CHENNAI: Ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with voters clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu crosses the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting; set to become the President of the country.

Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

With ballot boxes from all states having reached the Parliament House, poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind a round the clock security.

How does the poll take place?

According to Article 54 of the Constitution of India, the President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of