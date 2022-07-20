PT Usha to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

NEW DELHI: Renowned former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha is likely to take an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution as Rajya Sabha MP later on Wednesday.

Legendary athlete Usha is to take oath after the Upper House will assemble at 11 am.

The former athlete was suppose to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on tuesday, but as the House later witnessed a ruckus created by the Opposition party members following disruption in proceedings , leading to the adjournment of the House for the entire day, PT Usha is likely to take to take oath today.

Usha, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, were nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government in what was seen as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

"Pilavullakandy Thekkeyaparambil Usha (Nominated) to make the prescribed oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution," mentions Rajya Sabha List of Business.

Usha, was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, by the central government.

A day ago, she met BJP president J P Nadda who extended his congratulations to her for being nominated as Upper House MP and wished her the very best.