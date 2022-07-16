Sonia acted through Patel to target Modi in riots case: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday alleged that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the “driving force” behind the “conspiracy” to implicate then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case in the state.

In a press conference, party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the late Ahmed Patel, who was Gandhi’s political adviser and a leading Congress leader, was just the medium through which she acted to destabilise the BJP government in the state and damage Prime Minister Modi’s political career. Sonia Gandhi should address a press conference on this, he demanded.

The ruling party’s attack on her came a day after the Gujarat police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed arrested activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail application and claimed in an affidavit before a court that she was part of a “larger conspiracy” hatched by Patel to get the state government dismisses in after the 2002 riots.

The BJP leader said the Congress appears to be keeping various kinds of denials ready and releasing them by changing dates. Citing the SIT affidavit, he claimed that Setalvad was given Rs 30 lakh for personal use by Patel. “Patel only delivered the money. Sonia Gandhi gave it,” he alleged.