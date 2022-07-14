Govt mulls rules to facilitate third-party repair of products

NEW DELHI: Concerned over makers of cars, mobiles and other consumer goods monopolising repair and spare parts market, the government plans to make it mandatory for them to share with customers product details necessary for repair by self or third parties.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has set up a committee -chaired by Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary -- to develop comprehensive framework on ‘Right to Repair’.

Generally, manufacturers retain proprietary control over spare parts, including on their design, and the government feels that this kind of monopoly on repair processes infringes the customer’s “right to choose”. Besides, warranty cards of several products mention that getting them repaired from an outfit not recognised by the makers would lead to customers losing their warranty benefit.

The rationale behind the ‘Right to Repair’ is that when customers buy a product, it is inherent that they must own it completely “for which the consumers should be able to repair and modify the product with ease and at reasonable cost, without being captive to the whims of manufacturers for repairs”, according to the statement.