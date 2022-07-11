Fake IPL held in Gujarat to cheat Russian gamblers, 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Around 21 people from Molipur village in Gujarat have run a fake IPL series to dupe Russian gamblers.

The group is said to have played the series wearing jerseys of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans for 15 days, broadcast it on a YouTube channel, and accepted bets from Russian citizens on a Telegram channel.

To make it look like a real, the group had hired a person to do voiceovers exactly like the famous commentator Harsha Bhogle. These cricketers were paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 per match.

A special operations group (SOG) of the Mehsana district police have arrested four people behind the scam.

Police are further investigating the matter.