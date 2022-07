LUCKNOW: A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar for assaulting a polling officer. Later, he was granted bail to provide him an opportunity for filing an appeal against the verdict. Babbar was convicted for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty and three other offences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on him. The court said all sentences will run concurrently.