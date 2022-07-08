Lucknow school goes missing overnight, classes held on road

LUCKNOW: This is a bizarre case of a 140-year-old school that went missing, almost in a night.

When teachers and students of this school in Lucknow's Golaganj locality returned after vacation on Thursday, July 7, a rude shock awaited them.

Their historical school, Centennial Higher Secondary School and College, was gone, and in its place stood a new private school.

The hoardings and the nameplate of the school had been changed and students and teachers were denied entry to the campus.

After this, nearly 360 students sat outside the gate and the teachers took classes on the road.