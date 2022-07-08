Gold smuggling case: Swapna accuses CM Vijayan of 'harassing' her

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is "harassing" her because she is trying to bring the truth out.

While talking to mediapersons, Suresh said, "Kerala CM, who is supposed to protect the public has put me to starvation now. He's harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out. He can't just do things for his daughter. He has to consider all of us as daughters."