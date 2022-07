THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently. Apparently succumbing to pressure, Cheriyan -- a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs, Fisheries and Youth Affairs portfolios in the cabinet -- met media persons at the CMO and announced that he has handed over his resignation to CM Pinarayi Vijayan.