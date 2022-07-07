India logs 18,930 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: In a slight uptick in the new Covid cases, India logged 18,930 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, an increase of 2,771 infections than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country had recorded 16,159 new Covid cases on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 1,19,457.

The daily case positivity rate went up from 3.56 per cent yesterday (Wednesday) to 4.32 per cent today while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.86 per cent.

As many as 14,650 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,29,21,977. The recovery rate is 98.52 per cent.