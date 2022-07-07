After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour

Also, before this revised policy comes into effect, certain consignments of wheat flour will be allowed to be exported including situations wherein the loading of wheat flour on the ship has commenced before this notification, and where wheat flour consignment has been handed over to the Customs and is registered in their system.

In May 2022, the Centre amended the export policy of wheat by putting its export under the “prohibited” category.

The government had then stated that the move was made with the purpose to manage the overall food security of the country as well as meeting the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries.