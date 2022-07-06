National

Twitter challenges GO before Karnataka HC

The microblogging site has challenged a GO issued in June 2022, terming the blocking orders “overbroad and arbitrary”, adding that the requests failed to provide notice to the originators of the content.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Twitter has moved theKarnataka High Court, challenging the government’s orders to take down content under the new IT rules, saying it is an abuse of power by officials. The microblogging site has challenged a GO issued in June 2022, terming the blocking orders “overbroad and arbitrary”, adding that the requests failed to provide notice to the originators of the content. “The content requested to be blocked does not have any apparent proximate relationship to the ground under Section 69A of the IT Act,” the source said.

