SpiceJet gets safety notice: List of 9 incidents in 2 months

CHENNAI: SpiceJet’s torrid time continues as the cash-starved airline was caught in three incidents on Tuesday itself. Reportedly, the airline company’s name was involved in nine such incidents in the past two months.

A SpiceJet plane, which took off from Delhi and was heading to Dubai, had to make an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan, after it developed a technical fault.

In another incident involving SpiceJet, a Q400 turboprop aircraft flying from Kandla in Gujarat, made a priority landing in Mumbai after its outer windshield developed a crack mid-air, the airline reported. Also yesterday, a SpiceJet cargo plane flying to China returned to Kolkata after its weather radar stopped working.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, has pointed out big gaps on how the airline is functioning, from operating flights with "degraded safety margins", issues that point at "poor internal safety oversight" to vendors not being paid on time, leading to shortage of spare parts for the SpiceJet fleet.

Recently, SpiceJet had removed its chief of flight safety Anushree Verma after being pulled up by the DGCA when 12 passengers were severely injured after an aircraft from Mumbai to Durgapur witnessed heavy turbulence. The aircraft, in violation of DGCA rules, was ferried to Kolkata without any examination for structural defect.

The government's notice said SpiceJet is operating its fleet on MEL, or Minimum Equipment List, which means the aircraft are considered safe to fly but not all systems are necessarily operational.

